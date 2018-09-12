Death toll reaches two in Kannur canoe tragedy

By Express News Service

KANNUR: As one more fisherman's body was recovered on Wednesday morning, the death toll in the canoe tragedy rose to two. The victim has been identified as Thazhe Kuniyil Cheri Kuzhiiyil Basheer (52) of Koyilandi, said the police. Another fisherman, Ayyitta Valappil K K Abdulla's body was recovered after the ill-fated canoe capsised after hitting a sandbed near Choottadu ferry on Tuesday evening.

As a mark of respect to the victims, fishermen of Choottadu, Palakkode and Puthiyangadi have called for a Hartal in these areas on Wednesday.