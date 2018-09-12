Home States Kerala

Donating salary to CMDRF: Guidelines issued for government staff

The employees can donate their salary in 10 monthly instalments. If any employee has given  donations earlier, they need to donate only the remaining amount. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Tuesday issued guidelines for the government employees pertaining to the donation of their one month’s remuneration to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). In the order, the government said they could collect around Rs 3,800 crore only through the one-month salary of government employees and one-month pension of pensioners. In a statement, the Finance Department said the one-month salary has to be evaluated on the basis of the gross salary in September 2018. 

The employees can donate their salary in 10 monthly instalments. If any employee has given  donations earlier, they need to donate only the remaining amount. For that purpose, the employees should send an application to the DDO with the receipts of payment. 

For those who deserve to benefit from the tax exemptions as per Income Tax rule 80G, the related DDOs should make arrangements to give necessary exemptions to them in the current financial year. The employees can also donate the equivalent amount to the salary of September from the Provident Fund account. 

For this, they have to submit the applications at the earliest. If the employees want to contribute an equivalent amount from the leave surrender other than the salary amount, they need to apply for the same separately. The PF rules will be liberalised for those employees who could not donate the amount in ten-month instalments. If any employees could retire before the end of instalments, then the government will also make special arrangements by deducting from Death Cum Retirement Gratuity (DCRG). 

Those employees who are eligible for pay revision arrears, their arrear amount would be deducted for donations. For those who don’t want to pay the monthly salary, they should inform the DDOs concerned before September 22. 

