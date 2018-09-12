Emergency aid has been deposited in 5 lakh accounts so far: Revenue Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The emergency compensation of `10,000 to each affected families in the flood has been deposited to the bank accounts of around five lakh people so far in the state, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan said on Tuesday. Addressing media persons, the Minister said the compensation to the losses was dispensed by Tuesday to 82 per cent of flood-affected people in a transparent manner. He added the financial aid would no longer be denied to the deserving people.

As per the statistics available with the government, a total of 5,97,931 families in the state are deserving of financial support. “Nearly five lakh people have already received the money in their accounts till Tuesday evening. The remaining 1.5 lakh people don’t have bank accounts and the opening of new bank accounts are in process. So, that can be also solved very soon,” Chandrasekharan made it clear.

He further said about the criticism made by certain people with the narrow political motive is baseless. As many as 7,02,567 kits containing necessary materials have been distributed to the people who return to their houses from relief camps. In Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts, the alternative arrangements have been made for conducting classes by arranging them at community halls, auditoriums and libraries.

“Our government provides a sum of `4 lakh to the families who suffered a total loss in terms of the house. Similarly, we are giving `6 lakh to the dependants of the families who lost their breadwinners in the disaster. Of which, `4 lakh is from CMDRF and `2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s relief fund,” said Chandrasekharan.

“District Collectors have been directed to speed up measures to give compensation to the persons gone missing during landslides at various parts of the state. We have dispensed `816.62 crore and `408 crore so far to the affected people from the State Disaster Relief Fund and CMDRF respectively. Apart from these, the government has taken necessary steps to compensate the loss of domestic animals in floods,” he said.