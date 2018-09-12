Explanation will be sought from George: Speaker

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Amid the ongoing protests against P C George over his controversial statement against the sexual abuse victim, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Tuesday said an explanation will be sought from the MLA. Citing the statement is degrading the Kerala Assembly the Speaker said such statements were unfortunate. “Being a member of the Legislative Assembly, George should have a minimum awareness and cognisance about law.

Each Assembly member is obliged to ensure women safety. And George, through the statement, has violated the code of conduct of an Assembly member,” the Speaker told reporters in Ponnani. Sreeramakrishnan went on to say he will think of passing the issue for the consideration of Assembly ethics committee.