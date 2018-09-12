Home States Kerala

Explanation will be sought from George: Speaker

Each Assembly member is obliged to ensure women safety.

Published: 12th September 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

MLA P C George ( Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:   Amid the ongoing protests against P C George over his controversial statement against the sexual abuse victim, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Tuesday said an explanation will be sought from the MLA. Citing the statement is degrading the Kerala Assembly the Speaker said such statements were unfortunate. “Being a member of the Legislative Assembly, George should have a minimum awareness and cognisance about law.

Each Assembly member is obliged to ensure women safety. And George, through the statement, has violated the code of conduct of an Assembly member,” the Speaker told reporters in Ponnani. Sreeramakrishnan went on to say he will think of passing the issue for the consideration of Assembly ethics committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
P C George sexual abuse MLA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival