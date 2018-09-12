Home States Kerala

Kerala nun case: Bishop Franco committed rape repeatedly says investigating official's affidavit

The August 10 affadavit stated that the Bishop committed unnatural offence and raped the nun repetedly on various dates.

Published: 12th September 2018 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 07:28 PM

Nuns of the Missionaries of Jesus at their dharna at the High Court junction in Kochi, demanding the arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal. ( Photo | ENS/Albin Mathew

By ANI

KOCHI: The police affidavit in the Kerala nun rape case has revealed that the victim was repeatedly raped by the Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulackal.

The affidavit, dated August 10, 2018, was filed in the Kerala High Court. It stated, "During the course of the investigation so far conducted and the available evidences collected so far, it is revealed that the accused Bishop Franco committed unnatural offence and committed rape repeatedly on different dates."

This comes to light just a day after the accused Bishop cried foul over the rape allegations against him, and accused 'anti-church elements' of falsely implicating him.

"I think some internal forces are using these nuns for some advantage. The antis in the church are pushing these nuns forward to raise their own issues. There is a conspiracy behind this. Few people are taking advantage of this. I will cooperate to all legal measures," Bishop Mulackal had told ANI.

The nun from Kerala had accused the 54-year-old priest of raping her on several occasions between 2014 and 2016. On Tuesday, the nun appealed to the Vatican seeking justice.

TAGS
kerala nun rape case Bishop Franco

