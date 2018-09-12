Home States Kerala

Misuse of women’s laws flayed

A total of 450 elected representatives from 137 Assembly constituencies attended the meeting. S Bhaskara Pillai presided over.

Published: 12th September 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

P C George speaks after inaugurating a leadership camp of the Kerala Janapaksham party in Kottayam on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Kerala Janapaksham leader P C George, who has received a barrage of criticism for his derogatory comment against the nun who filed a rape complaint against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, has demanded the “vigilant intervention of the legal system and the public to prevent the misuse of various laws for the protection of women”.

Speaking after inaugurating a leadership camp of his party here on Tuesday, the Poonjar MLA claimed there were many complaints that such laws were being misused to shatter the lives and employment of innocent people. “Some women also use these laws to gain money by blackmailing men.

Some police officers show extra enthusiasm to register a case when a complaint is received under women protection laws without even conducting a necessary inquiry, which will weaken the law,” he said. The party has set up 20 parliamentary constituency-level committees to lead campaign activities ahead of the 2019 general election.

 E K Hassankutty, Muhammed Zakir, Jose Kaladi, M M Surendran, Maleth Prathapachandran, and Shone George spoke.

