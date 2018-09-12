Scientists to study changes after deluge in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has entrusted the state council for science, technology and environment to conduct scientific studies on the phenomena observed after the floods in Kerala and suggest possible solutions to the problems. In his Facebook post, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the Centre for Water Resources Management has been assigned the task of studying the fall in water levels, changes in groundwater and land cracks.

The topic of biodiversity renovation has been assigned to Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute, Kerala Forest Research Institute and the Malabar Botanical Garden and Institute for Plant Sciences.

The study of issues related to roads and bridges has been given to the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre. The government has also instructed the Science, Technology & Environment Council to study separately the structural changes to the environment in terms of biodiversity and changes in the habitat of animals and plants and its impacts, he said.