U-turn in Kerala nun rape case? Contradictions need to be clarified, says Kochi IG

Addressing media persons on Wednesday, Kochi Range IG Vijay Sakhare said that a lot of contradictions had to be ironed out before filing the chargesheet in the controversial nun rape case.

Nuns of the Missionaries of Jesus at their dharna at the High Court junction in Kochi, demanding the arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal. The dharna entered the fourth day on Tuesday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking a 'U-turn' in the controversial rape case of a nun, the police on Wednesday said that there were so many contradictions in the investigation and now they could not say whether the Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal had committed rape. However, the investigation team has summoned him to appear for interrogation on September 19.

Kochi Range IG Vijay Sakhare told media persons that a lot of contradictions had to be ironed out before filing the chargesheet in the case.

"The case pertains to an incident that took place a few years ago and it has been difficult to gather scientific evidence. There are still a few contradictions on the statements of the victim, the accused and the witnesses and these contradictions need to be clarified. Ironing out these contradictions is crucial before filing the charge sheet unless it may help the perpetrators of the crime and could not provide justice to the victim", the IG said.

In response to a petition, the investigation team had earlier informed the Kerala High Court that the investigation so far conducted revealed that the accused Bishop has raped the victim on several occasions at the guest room of St Francis Mission Home of Kuruvilangad. However, the police officers are now saying that they are looking for more evidence before deciding on the Bishop’s arrest.

When asked why such a report was filed before the High Court, DySP Subash told media persons that the report had been filed before subjecting the Bishop to interrogation at Jalandhar.

IG said that the inquiry is heading in the right direction. The case is being reviewed on a day to basis and a report regarding the progress of the investigation will soon be filed in the High Court, he added.

Official sources said the bishop would be subjected to interrogation by the Vaikom DySP at the hi-tech interrogation room at Ettumanur police station.

Regarding a police complaint lodged by the victim that she had been facing threats to her life, the IG said adequate security had been given to both the victim and witnesses even before they received the threat. Last month, the police team subjected the Bishop to marathon interrogation at the Bishop House in Jalandhar. Besides him, the police have also recorded about several persons in this connection.

