Contribution by students touches Rs 13 crore for Kerala floods

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A whopping amount of `12.8 crore has been collected from school students as donations to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for flood victims. In a statement, the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology Education (KITE) has said the figure had been estimated after counting the collections entered in the Sampoorna portal on Tuesday and Wednesday till 6 pm. Students from Classes I to XII have been contributed to CMDRF. Of 12,855 schools, 212 schools follow the CBSE and ICSE patterns.

The school which has contributed most is Government Girls VHSS at Nadakkavu in Kozhikode district. The school has collected a sum of `10.05 lakh. Malappuram district emerged top with the highest contribution. An amount of `2.1 crore has been registered from the district alone.

However, the update procedure at many schools is in progress.

SBI authorities had clarified that charge which was taken earlier for crediting the amount to the account was due to some technical glitches. However, it has been rectified and the amount taken for the deposit has also been added to the account.

Education Minister C Raveendranath congratulated the students for the overwhelming response in donating to the relief fund. The KITE has set up a new portal to audit flood-affected schools.

Earlier, a government order had mandated that details of all the schools in the state, including CBSE and ICSE, from Class I to XII should be included in the Sampoorna portal.

The General Education Department has also issued a circular insisting the flood relief funds from schools be routed only through Sampoorna. Primary and secondary schools who have already registered with Sampoorna can use their existing log-in credentials to upload the fund collection details in the portal.

Rs 10.05 lakh

The top contribution, collected by Government Girls VHSS at Nadakkavu in Kozhikode district

Schools in Malappuram contributed the most; an amount of `2.1 crore has been registered from the district

Kerala Infrastructure and Technology Education has set up a new portal to audit flood-affected schools

Education Minister C Raveendranath congratulated the students for the overwhelming response

‘Students won’t be forced to donate’

Kozhikode: Students will not be forced to donate to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), said Excise and Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan here on Wednesday. Students are donating the sum given to them by their parents. No action will be taken against students who are not able to make any donations, the minister said.

He was inaugurating a resource mobilisation campaign to the CMDRF in Feroke. The resource mobilisation campaign in Feroke was a hit as `1.39 crore was collected there. Two persons Samuel Abraham and S Seetha handed over their lands of 22 and 15 cents respectively to the minister. The programme was attended by V K C Mammedkoya MLA, Special Officer K V Mohanadas, ADM T Janil Kumar, Kozhikode tahsildar K T Subramanyan, Ramanattukara municipal chairman Vazhayil Balakrishnan and Feroke municipal chairperson Kamarulaila.