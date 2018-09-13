Home States Kerala

Kerala nun rape: Not arrest but final punishment of accused is more important, says HC

Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar has been served a notice to appear before the probe team on September 19.

Published: 13th September 2018 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Nuns protesting against the delay in the arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal in Kochi. (File| EPS / Melton Antony)

By IANS

KOCHI: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been named in a sexual abuse case by a nun, got a breather from the Kerala High Court on Thursday as it said "arrest is not the issue".

Expressing satisfaction in the ongoing probe, the court observed that since it was an old case, the probe and the investigation will take time and "not the arrest but final punishment of the accused is more important".

Apart from hearing two petitions on the case, it also heard a third petition seeking a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe into it, and said that at present that would not be granted and posted the matter for next hearing on September 24.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar has been served a notice to appear before the probe team on September 19.

The nuns supporting the victim expressed their disappointment with the court's observation.

"We now feel that the probe might be swept under the carpet. Even the court is also denying us justice," said a nun after hearing the court's observations on Thursday.

A Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy after going through the affidavit of the Kerala Police probe team said that it was not proper to put pressure on the police as it could create hindrance to a free probe.

A Kerala nun has accused Mulakkal of repeatedly sexually abusing her between 2014 and 2016. There are five other nuns of the same congregation who has supported her claim.

On Thursday, Kottayam Superintendent of Police Harishankar who is leading the probe told the media that variations and contradictions have been found in the statements that have been taken from several people connected with the case.

"I would not say that this has been done on purpose. However, taking into account that the case is four years old, it might be difficult to recall things correctly.

"There are discrepancies in documents and facts that have now come up and hence we have expanded the probe team," said Harishankar.

An FIR was registered against the bishop and a 114-page detailed statement was taken from the nun and other inmates of the convent.

However, Mulakkal has denied any wrongdoing and termed it a conspiracy hatched against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala nun rape Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pope Francis arrives in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican | AP
Pope calls meeting of key bishops on sexual abuse
Vijay Mallya (File | AP)
Vijay Mallya accepts meeting with FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament, says “didn't have any formal meeting”
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend