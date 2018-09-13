Kerala: Setback to Left government, opposition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court’s decision is a major setback to not only the Left government but also the opposition UDF. The opposition had supported the state government in unanimously passing the ordinance. All MLAs, except Congress MLA VT Balram, had supported the legislation at the House, knowing that it could invite the wrath of the Supreme Court.

The widely-criticised legislation was brought in to regularise controversial admissions to Kannur and Karuna medical colleges, which had conducted admissions against the norms set by the Admission Supervisory Committee. Both the government and the opposition justified the decision, saying it is meant to protect the future of about 180 students.

However, a day after the government passed the legislation, Kerala Professional Colleges (Regularisation of Admission in Medical Colleges) Bill 2018, the apex court ordered the cancellation of the admissions of 180 students, based on an appeal by the Medical Council of India, which termed the admissions illegal. Though the assembly passed the legislation, Governor P Sathasivam, in an unusual move, declined his nod for the bill. Invoking his discretionary powers, the Governor withheld his assent to the bill. At that time, senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran had openly come out against the UDF and urged the Governor to decline the bill.

Even when the government was framing the legislation, the health and law secretaries had raised their reservations that the bill may not stand legal scrutiny.

The government is of the view that the ordinance was brought in to help the students. When the Governor declined the bill, the government decided not to take it further so as to avoid any impression of confrontation with the court.

Shailaja begs to differ

Kannur: The Supreme Court verdict is not a setback to the government, said Health Minister K K Shailaja here on Wednesday. She told reporters the verdict was a setback to the managements. The state government accepts the verdict, she added. It is with good intention not to derail the future of students that the ordinance was issued by the government.