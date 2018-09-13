Kerala tourism prepares action plan for comeback

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism is preparing an action plan for a big comeback after the catastrophic floods, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

“We are facing a big crisis in the tourism sector. After Ockhi and Nipah came the floods. Luckily, no destination in the state was fully destroyed in the floods. The government will implement an action plan to tide over the crisis and make a big comeback,” he said here on Wednesday.

Kadakampally said the action plan was being prepared in consultation with stakeholders in the industry. Several travellers had cancelled their Kerala travel plan last month.

Tourist arrivals have restarted this month. But many people outside Kerala are still under the impression that the state is still under the grip of the floods.

“They have all heard the news on the floods but are unaware of the current situation. The Tourism Department has planned a big marketing campaign to overcome this situation,” he said.

Campaigns will be conducted through national and international media, besides roadshows. Kerala’s presence will be ensured in tourism trade fairs in India and abroad.

“This is imperative. Or else there would be a notion among international travel community that Kerala was fully destroyed in the floods,” he said.

The focus will be given to digital campaigns. Kadakampally said the damage to tourism sector would affect the Kerala economy in a big way. A planned and strong intervention is the need of the hour, added the minister.