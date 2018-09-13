No delay in policy decisions in CM’s absence says Kerala Industries Minister E P Jayarajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the UDF has been mounting an attack on the government for administrative standstill in the absence of the Chief Minister, the government remains tight-lipped about his return to the state.

Refuting opposition charges, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, who chairs the Cabinet sub-committee, said there was no delay in taking policy decisions due to the CM’s absence. Jayarajan said the Cabinet would soon meet and there’s no hindrance for holding a Cabinet meet.

“We planned to hold a Cabinet meet on Wednesday. But as per the previous decision, all ministers are in various districts in connection with fund-raising for relief works. That’s why we postponed it. The Cabinet has got a collective responsibility. If there’s need for a meet, we will hold it soon. The absence of the Chief Minister will not be a problem for the same,” said Jayarajan after the Cabinet sub-committee meet.

To repeated questions on the CM’s return to the state after treatment, Jayarajan said the Chief Minister has been communicating with ministers on a regular basis. He will return once the medical check-up is over, he said.

Min hints at altering stance on compensating flood-hit people

T’Puram: Giving indications the state government may modify or alter it’s earlier decision on compensation to the flood affected, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said the government has been looking into different aspects of giving compensation to those who lost their houses. Jayarajan told reporters many agencies and individuals have come forward offering support to rebuild damaged houses. Also, other buildings and trade establishments which suffered damage need to be rebuilt. The local bodies have been asked to come out with details on the same.