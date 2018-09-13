P S Ramshad of Samakalika Malayalam wins G Karthikeyan Award for assembly reporting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: P S Ramshad, senior correspondent of Samakalika Malayalam, a sister concern of The New Indian Express, has won the G Karthikeyan Award (print media) instituted by the Kerala Legislative Assembly for assembly reporting.

'Ariyuka, Audyogikamalla Malayalam,' published in the May 2017 edition of the weekly won him the award. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan announced the awards for assembly reporting on Thursday. The award commemorates former speaker G Karthikeyan.

Sajeesh K of Media One TV won the award in the visual media category. Shebin Mehaboob of Madyamam weekly won the R Sankaranarayanan Thambi media award in the print category and Ullasan P (Ullasan Mavilayi) of Media One TV in the visual media category.

V S Rajesh of Kerala Kaumudi won the E K Nayanar Award in the print category and P R Praveena of Asianet News Channel in the visual media category.