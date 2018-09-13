Home States Kerala

WCC declares solidarity with protesting nuns in Kerala

It also condemned P C George MLA’s derogatory comments against the victim nun and demanded swift action against him.

'Women in Cinema Collective' with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo|Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), the organisation of women working in the Malayalam film industry, has declared solidarity with the nuns who have been protesting at the High Court Junction here demanding the arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who allegedly sexually abused a nun.

Representing WCC, actor Rima Kallingal visited the protest venue along with her husband Aashiq Abu and pledged allegiance with the nuns who “showed the courage to stand up against exploitation.”

“WCC joins the historical protest by the nuns against injustice and misogyny. This is a time when we are witnessing more women who are fearless, invincible and determined to rise.

“The time of silence is over,” said Rima.
In a Facebook post, the WCC said it “stands with every woman who raises her voice and fights a lone battle against the powerful patriarchal structures in society.”

“We strongly urge the government and the Kerala Women’s Commission to immediately support the women who have shown the courage to speak up and fight against those who misused their power and position for exploitation and abuse,” WCC said.

Stay away from protests against Franco, nuns told

Kochi: The Congregation of the Mother of Carmel (CMC) Mt. Carmel Generalate, Aluva, has asked its sisters to refrain from joining the protest against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakal, who is facing rape charges by a nun from the Missionaries of Jesus congregation.

In a circular, Sr Siby, superior general of the CMC, also asked its nuns not to comment against or in favour of the Jalandhar Bishop. “The problems connected with the Jalandhar Diocese propagated through the media are increasing by the day.

Let this be a source for intense prayer from our side. We will not cooperate with anyone on this issue; neither will we speak in favour or against the issue. The CMC sisters should be careful to stay away from press club meetings, WhatsApp forwards, dharnas etc,” the circular said.

