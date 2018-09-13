World Bank and ADB teams visit three flood-affected districts

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA/IDUKKI/KOZHIKODE: A 10-member World Bank (WB)-Asian Development Bank (ADB) team visited flood-ravaged Kuttanad and Chengannur in Alappuzha district on Wednesday.

The team comprised WB senior rural development specialist Vinayak Ghatate, WB climate risk management consultant Yeshika Malik, WB environment specialist Deepa Balakrishnan, WB disaster risk management specialist Priyanka Dissanayake, WB disaster risk management specialist Ashok Srivastava and WB water and sanitation consultant P K Kurian.

Besides, the ADB’s Peeyush Sekhsaria, Alok Bhardwaj, Jayakumar and Tulal Chandra Sharma were part of the team that took stock of the devastation.

The team was welcomed by officiating District Collector N Padmakumar at Alappuzha Guest House. At the review meeting chaired by the Collector, officers apprised the team of the situation. The heads of various departments gave the lowdown on the losses suffered by the departments concerned. According to the delegation, a detailed list of the losses incurred should be submitted directly to them.

In Kuttanad, members of the visiting team spoke to the flood-hit. They visited the Kuppapuram primary health centre and the Kanakassery paddy fields as well as Panakkalchira, Meenapally Kayal and Irumpanam where the outer bunds were breached. The district suffered a `3,690.49 crore loss in the flood devastation. This doesn’t include the cost of the houses destroyed or damaged in the deluge.

11-member team visits Idukki

A 11-member World Bank team visited flood-hit areas in Idukki district on Wednesday. The team comprising WB members Vidya Mahesh, Karthik Laxman, Mehul Jain, Naho Shibuya, Indranil Bose, Ankush Sharma, Rumitha Chowdhary, Masatsugu Takamatsu and Mathews K Mullackal, headed by WB Housing and Public Buildings Lead Disaster Management Specialist Deepak Singh and Asian Development Bank consultant Anil Das evaluated the losses in the district.

Various department officials under the leadership of RDO M P Vinodh accompanied the team. The team visited various flood-affected location from Neriyamangalam, including Valara, Korangatty, Koombanpara, Anaviratty, Iruttu Kanam, Old Munnar and Munnar Government College premises.

In a review meeting held at the Munnar Tea County Resort, Collector Jeevan K Babu informed the team about the relief efforts taken by the administration.

Discussions in Kozhikode

A team of officials from World Bank and ADB visited andslide and flood-hit areas in Kozhikode district on Wednesday.

The team comprising Hemang Karelia, Venkata Rao Bayana, S Vaitheeswaran, Anup Karanth, Satish Sagar Sharma, Uri Raich, Mahesh Patel and Srinivasa Rao Podippireddy visited Cheruvannur, Malikadavu, Mukkam, Thiruvambadi, Koodaranhi, Karincholamala, Kannappankundu and Chippilithode.

The team held discussions with Collector U V Jose and other government officials at a city resort before visiting the places to assess the flood damage.

During the discussion, heads of various government departments presented the losses incurred by various sectors in the recent floods before the team.

The unprecedented rainfall between August 17 and 21 caused floods. The landslides occurred in Karincholamala in Kattippara village, Mattikunnu and Kannappankundu in Puthuppadi village, Mankayam and Koodaranhi in Kinalur village, Chembukadavu colony and Chippilithode on the ghat road.

As many as 14 persons were killed in the landslide at Karincholamala on June 14. One person was killed in the flash floods at Kannappankundu. According to reports, 19 houses were fully damaged and 94 others were partially damaged in the floods in these areas. The floods caused extensive damage to 16 roads.

In the landslide at Koodaranhi, six houses were fully damaged and 200 houses were partially damaged. The flooding of Mahe river, Kuttiyadi river, Korapuzha, Chaliyar, Kadalundi and Kallai river caused much destruction.

As many as 39,976 families in 97 villages were affected by the floods. 35 persons were killed in the monsoon fury in the district. Of these, 20 persons were killed in landslides in Thamarassery taluk.

In Kozhikode taluk, seven persons died in rain-related calamities. Eight persons drowned in Vatakara and Koyilandy taluks.