Cops to arrive at ‘reasonable conclusion’ before quizzing Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The team probing the rape complaint filed by a nun against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal is planning to arrive at a ‘reasonable conclusion’ before questioning the bishop a second time. The team, led by Vaikom DySP K Subhash, is still not confident about arresting the bishop after the interrogation on September 19.

Kottayam district police chief Hari Sankar said the probe team has been directed to arrive at a “reasonable judgment” in the case a day before the bishop is asked to appear before the team.

“We will continue clearing doubts and are planning to arrive at a conclusion in a week. We have already split the team into three directions to verify the remaining contradictions and variations in the statements of the accused, victim and some witnesses,” said Hari Sankar.

According to sources, the probe team has found close to 12 contradictions in the nun’s statement, which are challenging to the progress of the investigation. The police are trying to clear out these contradictions and corroborate the evidence after taking repeated statement of the victim. Moreover, the probe team has detected lies in Bishop Mulakkal’s statement, which will be cleared when he arrives next week. The probe team is focussing on collecting maximum evidence against the bishop to foil his attempt to get an anticipatory bail from the court.

At the same time, police are aware that Bishop Mulakkal will be prepared to counter any evidence presented against him. The bishop had created serious confusion among the probe team by presenting evidence against the nun when they went to Jalandhar to interrogate him.

Police expect such a dramatic move when he arrives for interrogation next week as well. This is why they are not making any concrete statement on the possibilities of his arrest.

Women’s panel seeks action against George

T’Puram: State Women’s Commission chairperson M C Josephine has asked the Kerala Legislative Assembly to take stern action against P C George MLA for making derogatory remarks against the nun who has lodged the complaint against Bishop Franco Mulakkal. Josephine has written to Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in this regard and has expressed strong displeasure at the remarks made by the Poonjar MLA. In the past also, George has insulted women through his remarks in public forums. He had also submitted before the commission that he would not indulge in such behaviour. But the MLA has again insulted women, said Josephine.

Ethics committee to probe derogatory remarks by MLA

T’Puram: The ethics committee of the Kerala Assembly will examine the derogatory remarks made by P C George MLA against the nun who levelled rape charges against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said the committee has sweeping powers to examine issues related to the moral turpitude of members. The decision was taken in view of the widespread protests attracted by George’s remarks, Sreeramakrishnan said. Further measures would be decided once the committee submits its report, he said. On the sexual abuse charges levelled against P K Sasi MLA, Sreeramakrishnan said he, as Assembly Speaker, had not received any complaints against Sasi.