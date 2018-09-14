Home States Kerala

Nuns: We live in constant fear

We don’t believe that Bishop Franco (Mulakkal) will appear before the police on September 19 for interrogation.

Published: 14th September 2018 06:54 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Till yesterday, we had faith in the court and believed that justice will be delivered. But its observation has eroded our confidence,” said Sister Neena Rose, one of the nuns taking part in the six-day-old agitation near High Court Junction demanding the arrest of the Jalandhar bishop in the case pertaining to the alleged rape of a nun, even as more activists came out to back their agitation.  “The police say there’s contradiction in the statement given by the victim.

We don’t believe that Bishop Franco (Mulakkal) will appear before the police on September 19 for interrogation. We’ve lost the faith in the police and court,” she said.

“We’re living in constant fear. They may harm us. However, the support from the public is overwhelming. We won’t withdraw the protest until we achieve the goal,” added Sister Neena.

