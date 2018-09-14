UN team reaches Kerala to review post-flood needs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A team of officials from the United Nations has reached the state capital for reviewing the post-flood scene and to study the needs. The team is led by the officer in charge of Kerala and Tamil Nadu of Unicef Job Zakaria and the UNDP Kerala state coordinate Annie George.

The team will have detailed discussions with senior officers of the state, including the Chief Secretary on September 17. After meeting and discussions with senior officials and visiting flood-affected areas, the team will produce a final report before October 11.

Representatives of the World Bank and Asian Development Bank have already reached the state and are visiting flood-affected areas. They are visiting the flood-hit areas as three teams. As many as 29 experts from different areas have reached the state. The first team visited Alappuzha and Thrissur districts, the second visited Idukki and the third team went to Wayanad district.

Central team to visit soon

A Central team of officers led by Special Secretary, Government of India, B R Sharma will reach the state to study the losses following the ravaging floods and landslides. The team will comprise the Joint Secretaries of Power, Water Resources, Home, Road Transport, Agriculture and Agriculture Development, Drinking Water Supply, Agriculture Cooperation, Agriculture Welfare and Finance. Joint secretary of National Disaster Management Authority and advisor to Niti Ayog will also be with the team.

The report on the flood-related losses has been presented to the Central Government after the Cabinet sub committee met under the leadership of Minister E P Jayarajan and the sub committee has taken the details from the secretaries concerned of various departments.