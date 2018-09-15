Home States Kerala

High Court directs accused to deposit money in CMDRF

According to the prosecution, petitioners along with other accused persons, in furtherance of their common object, armed with deadly weapons trespassed into a house and committed mischief.

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday directed five accused in a rioting and house trespassing case to deposit `3,000 each in the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) while quashing the case against them.
Justice Sunil Thomas issued the order while allowing the petition filed by Shamseer, Najeeb, Faisal, Muhammed Rafique and Shahul Hameed natives of Malappuram seeking to quash the case against them. 

According to the prosecution, petitioners along with other accused persons, in furtherance of their common object, armed with deadly weapons trespassed into a house and committed mischief by setting fire to the shop there. 

