Kerala government will study verdict: Industries Minister E P Jayarajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Welcoming the verdict in the fabricated ISRO espionage case, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, who chairs the Cabinet sub-committee, said the state government will study the verdict and take action based on the suggestions in it. Commenting on the Rs 50 lakh slapped by the apex court as compensation for the “mental cruelty” suffered by former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan all these years, the minister said that the state is legally bound to give him compensation and will do the rightful in the case.

Moreover, Congress leaders like K K Ramachandran Master, KPCC chief M M Hassan and other senior leaders have publicly admitted the ISRO spy case was fabricated as part of group rivalry in the Congress. So, more than the state government, the Congress should take a political stance in the compensation amount to be paid in the case, he said.

Earlier, the state government had paid `10 lakh to Narayanan following a direction from the State Human Rights Commission. This time as well, the state government would take a stance after taking note of the all angles in the verdict, he said.