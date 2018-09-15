Missionaries of Jesus Congregation reveals nun’s identity in report

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The preliminary findings of an internal commission, set up by the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation to probe the rape allegations against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, alleged on Friday that five protesting nuns have hatched a conspiracy in collusion with four persons who have no relation with the Church.

The findings, released by MJ Congregation public relations officer Sr Amala, however, triggered a controversy after the three-page report also revealed the identity of the victim nun.

By publishing a photo of the nun sitting along with the bishop at a house-warming function on May 23, 2015, the MJ Congregation invites punishment under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

Since the nun has alleged sexual abuse from 2014 to 2016, the MJ Congregation report claimed that the nun had requested to participate in private functions attended by the bishop during the same period. “It is a proven fact that if a person is being abused by someone, she will not volunteer to go or participate in events which are attended by her perpetrator,” argued the MJ Congregation.

The report also alleged that the five nuns, who are taking part in a protest at High Court Junction in Kochi, have also been influenced by rationalists. The release said once the final report is prepared after getting further proof on the conspiracy, it will be handed over to the authorities.