P C George continues tirade against nun

Coming out against Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, P C George MLA said it is not for the Speaker to decide what he should talk.

Published: 15th September 2018 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Poonjar MLA P C George ( Express Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming out against Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, P C George MLA said it is not for the Speaker to decide what he should talk. George, who’s in the eye of a storm for his controversial remarks against the victim in the nun harassment case, continued his tirade against the victim. 

Speaking at ‘Pralayananthara Keralam’, meet-the-press series organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club here on Friday, George said the nuns who are on the streets in front of the High Court seeking the arrest of Bishop Franco, should have sat before the Secretariat instead of the High Court. George continued with his insulting remarks against the grieving nun, while responding to questions in this regard.
 “She is not a nun at all. The FIR registered at Kuruvilangad police station based on her statement shows her true character.”

Referring to the Speaker’s remarks against him, George said there were several other Speakers who tried to reprimand him and asked as to where they are now. When asked whether he means that Sreeramakrishnan, the incumbent Speaker, will not be re-elected, he said, “I didn’t mean that. You can write whatever you want to write”.

