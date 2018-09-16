Home States Kerala

Kerala seeks to promote new transport culture

In a move to ensure a new transport culture, Kerala is all set for promoting public modes of transport as well as electric vehicles.

Published: 16th September 2018 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to ensure a new transport culture, Kerala is all set for promoting public modes of transport as well as electric vehicles. The state is considering to rope in brand ambassadors to promote public transport in addition to ideas of Public Private Dichotomy for better road culture. Taking a step in the right direction, the state gave a presentation in New Delhi on the importance of a new transport culture. At the recently-held MOVE (Future of Mobility In India) Conference at Vigyan Bhawan, Chief Secretary Tom Jose made it clear the state’s future is in promoting public transport.

“The presentation was mainly on high population density in Kerala and availability of the same road space for the high volume of vehicles coming to the market,”  the Chief Secretary told Express. The idea and concept of public transportation should be popularised in the state in a big way. The state is moving ahead in this direction and it will be one of the main focus areas in the days to come, he said.

In his presentation, the top bureaucrat stressed the need to upgrade technology during the modernisation of roads and the necessity to increase the  number of driver-less vehicles. Studies have revealed 95 pc of accidents and related deaths are due to human error. With the advent of driver-less vehicles, the volume of accidents will come down drastically.

There are transport systems employing Artificial Intelligence in Western countries. The roads will directly communicate to vehicles using certain programmes. The time is ripe for implementing such drastic changes in infrastructure of roads in Kerala, Jose pointed out.The Chief Secretary added there’s very less or almost zero possibility for constructing new roads in Kerala and the solution is to modify the existing roads with modern technologies. The increase in usage of electric vehicles and promotion of public transport will reduce the congestion in major cities and this will lead to the pollution levels drastically coming down.

Though Metro rail is a good mode of transport in Kerala, the cost-factor makes it unviable. That is the reason for pulling this back. In his presentation, the Chief Secretary said there are methods like selling the seats in a train to an individual or group, say for 100 years. This is the model in practice in big stadiums in the United States and Europe wherein the seats are bought for life. 

If the person or his family cannot go and watch a particular match, he/she can transfer the seat for a price either back to the organisers or any individual for that particular match.  This method can fetch revenue and this can be an added revenue to the existing modes of revenue gathering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala transport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi