Rethink on farming practices needed in Kuttanad: Babu Paul

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the recent floods, the state should do a rethink on the existing farming practices in Kuttanad, former bureaucrat D Babu Paul said on Saturday. He also expressed concern about the India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO) on the Theni-Idukki border near the Western Ghats. The INO project near the fault lines of the Western Ghats could pose a threat in future, observed the former Additional Chief Secretary while speaking at a programme, 'Pralayananthara Keralam', at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club.

Stressing on the need to conduct Slope Stability Study in the high ranges of Idukki, he said constructions should be regulated based on such studies. Only such a study would be able to find out where any sort of construction could be allowed.

The state should also revisit its land use pattern. In an apparent reference to a recent spat between Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar and Additional Chief Secretary P H Kurian, Babu Paul pointed at the need to rethink about the farming practices in Kuttanad.