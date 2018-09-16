‘Salary Challenge’ has created two classes of government staffers: M M Hassan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘Salary Challenge’ thrown down by the government has led to the creation of two classes of employees, said KPCC chief M M Hassan. Terming the move to get the employees to give up one month’s salary undemocratic, Hassan told reporters at the state Congress headquarters Indira Bhavan here only those willing to contribute their salary should be allowed to do so.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac has been allegedly threatening employees with dire consequences if they refused to fall in line with the Salary Challenge. The revenue authorities are virtually ‘extorting’ money from the public who had already contributed generously for flood relief. Though `1,400 crore was received as contributions to the CMDRF, the government is yet to pay the `10,000 relief to several flood-hit.

According to the state Congress chief, governance is in a limbo after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left for the US and Minister E P Jayarajan, who was hand-picked by the CM as the virtual no. two in the Cabinet, is unable to chair Cabinet meetings since the ministers are at loggerheads. The tardy relief and rescue efforts forced the publi to avail themselves of loans to donate for flood relief. He was also critical of the government order directing cooperative societies and their employees to donate their salary to the CMDRF.

He pooh-poohed the claim the Chief Minister has been clearing the files from the US. The rehabilitation process is plagued by a systematic failure and the government should take corrective measures to fix the anomalies.