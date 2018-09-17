Demonetised notes worth Rs 1crore seized in Malappuram

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In yet another major haul of demonetised notes haul, Rs 1 crore has been seized in the district. A five-member gang has been also busted by the special police team, led by Perinthalmanna DySP M P Mohanachandran and Nilambur Circle Inspector K M Biju. The arrest was made on Saturday night from Vadapuram.

The police have identified the arrested as Santhosh, 43, from Sreekaryam in Thiruvananthapuram, Somanathan, 71, from Muneeswar Street in Chennai, Firos Babu, 34, and Jaleel, 36, from Kondotty and Shaijal, 32, from Pattarkulam in Manjeri.

The arrest was made after days long of observation by the police in various parts of the district. The police also took two vehicles, which were used by the gang, to custody.

According to a press statement, the arrested persons have told the police that the distribution and exchange of demonetised notes are still being held by agents in Palakkad and Thrissur districts.