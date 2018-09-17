Kerala State Electricity Board to hold counselling for flood-affected employees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSEB will hold counselling sessions for its employees hailing from flood-hit regions in order to help them return to normal life. In the first stage, three one-day counselling programmes will be held for employees from the geographical areas covered by the electrical circles of Alappuzha and Harippad. Each batch will have 30 to 35 employees.

The decision was taken on the basis of a detailed note submitted by the KSEB chief engineer in charge of human resources management to the KSEB management. It has also found that many employees from flood-affected regions have not rejoined duty. “Several employees of KSEB are victims of the disaster, and are facing a distress condition due to the loss of their entire wealth, house, valuable documents, livestock, automobiles, etc. as well as the destruction of crops and deterioration of health conditions owing to waterborne diseases. Many of the employees haven’t even rejoined duty after that,’’ the KSEB noted in its order on the counselling sessions.

Such counselling sessions can bring about positive results and will help employees tackle their problems much more effectively. Furthermore, It will also help to reduce the absenteeism caused by the flood, the KSEB noted.

In fact, the Health Department had been acknowledging the importance of post-traumatic stress disorder post the floods and announced plans to deploy counselling psychologists in the affected regions.