Man and grandson drown in well in Kerala

Published: 17th September 2018 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A rescue act ended in tragedy as a man and his grandson drowned in a well in Moloor, Nellaya, on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Khalid, 65 of Moloor Vazhakaparambil and his grandson Mohammed Jabeer, 2.

The incident occurred at 8 am when Jabeer, who was playing in the frontyard, accidently fell into the well. Khalid immediately jumped into the well to save the child. However, since the well was deep, both of them drowned.

A local resident, who tried to get into the well, suffered suffocation and had to be pulled out. Later, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Shoranur fished out the duo. Though they were rushed to the Cooperative Hospital at Cherpulassery, they could not be saved.

A father and son drowned in Kurumali river near Puthukkad on Sunday. Musthafa, 44, and son Mohammad Gurfan, 14, were taking a bath in the river when Gurfan was caught in the current. Musthafa tried to save Gurfan, but both got swept away. Gurfan’s five-year-old brother was present on the river bank as the tragedy unfolded. Eventually, local people recovered the bodies.

