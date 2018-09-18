Andaman and Nicobar contribute again for Kerala flood relief

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Express News Service

PORT BLAIR: On the sidelines of Southern Zonal Council meeting today at Bengaluru, Admiral DK Joshi, (Retd.), the Lt. Governor, A&N Islands handed over the contributions from employees of A&N Administration and some private organizations to Dr T.M. Thomas Issac, the Finance Minister of Kerala.

The unprecedented havoc caused by rains and floods in has created a human tragedy of monumental proportions. The officers and staff of the Andaman and Nicobar Administration have extended a helping hand towards the relief and rehabilitation to the natural disaster of Kerala by voluntarily contributing their one day salary to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, Govt. of Kerala.

The total contributions made by the officers and staff amounts to Rs. 1,06,03,495/-. An amount of Rs. 42,82,742 has been directly remitted to the CM Distress Relief Fund, while an amount of Rs. 63,20,753 has been sent to the Chief Minister, Govt. of Kerala through DD/Cheque. Few of private organizations have also contributed an amount of Rs. 3,28,205.

Besides this, the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands had already sent relief materials worth around Rs. 25,00,000 and raised the fund amounting to Rs. 93,910 within few days of the flood and the materials were airlifted from Andaman via Defence Aircraft.