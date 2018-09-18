Home States Kerala

Andaman and Nicobar contribute again for Kerala flood relief

The Andaman and Nicobar Administration officers have extended a helping hand towards the relief and rehabilitation to the natural disaster of Kerala by voluntarily contributing their one day salary. 

Published: 18th September 2018 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Express News Service

PORT BLAIR: On the sidelines of Southern Zonal Council meeting today at Bengaluru, Admiral DK Joshi, (Retd.), the Lt. Governor, A&N Islands handed over the contributions from employees of A&N Administration and some private organizations to Dr T.M. Thomas Issac, the Finance Minister of Kerala.

The unprecedented havoc caused by rains and floods in has created a human tragedy of monumental proportions. The officers and staff of the Andaman and Nicobar Administration have extended a helping hand towards the relief and rehabilitation to the natural disaster of Kerala by voluntarily contributing their one day salary to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, Govt. of Kerala.

The total contributions made by the officers and staff amounts to Rs. 1,06,03,495/-. An amount of Rs. 42,82,742 has been directly remitted to the CM Distress Relief Fund, while an amount of Rs. 63,20,753 has been sent to the Chief Minister, Govt. of Kerala through DD/Cheque. Few of private organizations have also contributed an amount of Rs. 3,28,205.

Besides this, the  people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands had already sent relief materials worth around Rs. 25,00,000 and raised the fund amounting to Rs. 93,910 within few days of the flood and the materials were airlifted from Andaman via Defence Aircraft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Southern Zonal Council meeting DK Joshi Kerala floods Dr TM Thomas Issac Kerala flood relief CMDRF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju