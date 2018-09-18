Home States Kerala

Athlete Jinson Johnson elated over Arjuna award news

The 27-year-old who bagged silver in 800m in Jakarta followed it up with a gold in 1,500m.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Athlete Jinson Johnson was elated to hear the Union Government’s decision to honour him with Arjuna award, following his stellar performance at the recent Asian Games, where he bagged a gold and silver medal.

The 27-year-old who bagged silver in 800m in Jakarta followed it up with a gold in 1,500m. Jinson told Express: “I wasn’t expecting this. Arjuna award is won only by the top-class performers from the country. I’m really happy. The announcement has come as a surprise.”The athlete added he was dedicating the award to his parents for their relentless support. He also thanked his coaches.

“I’ll be working hard. The coming two years are very important. My aim is to bag an Olympic medal for my country. I’ll be working hard to achieve this,” he said. Jinson, who was in Kozhikode on Monday, was felicitated by Labour and Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan for his achievement. Jinson hails from Chakkittappara, Kozhikode.

