Captain Raju: A versatile star of the 'Golden 80s' in Malayalam cinema

KOCHI: A mix of characters portraying various shades of life. Captain Raju, who passed away here on Monday, was one such actor who was lucky enough to play versatile characters on screen. He may not have won many awards at the state or national level, but was fortunate to be part of a majority of the successful commercial ventures in mainstream Malayalam films during the ‘Golden 80s’.

With his impressive physical stature and versatile acting, Captain - fondly called by his colleagues - found a place among the list of top actors portraying antagonists in films during the 80s. The grand success of Avanazhi (1986) and the popularity of the villain character - Sathyaraj - Captain played in it made him one of the busiest actors in Malayalam cinema.

“Of course, his 6ft-tall attractive physique helped him in getting noticed at the first glance itself. I knew him from his first movie Raktham (1981) itself. After completing the script of August 1, it was Raju’s figure that came to my mind for the role of the antagonist - The Unknown. Director Sibi Malayil too had no second thoughts on this choice,” says writer S N Swamy.

The villain character in August 1 was noted for the freshness and the ‘shrewdness’ injected to it by the actor who portrayed it. There is a scene in the movie where Captain’s character assembles a sniper gun.

“Captain did it in front of the camera like an experienced professional who was familiar with the weapon. He was tailor-made for that character,” said Swamy.

Aringodar (Oru Vadakkan Veergadha - 1989) and Pavanayi (Nadodikkattu - 1987) were the two characters which helped Captain change his track from villain characters. If Aringodar showcased his potential as a character actor, Pavanayi was the actor’s first successful shift to comedy roles. Aringodar brought him many accolades. In many interviews, Captain had said Aringodar was the best character he ever portrayed. “After MT completed the script of Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, we were discussing the cast. I quickly finalised Capt Raju’s name in my mind for playing the role of Aringodar whom Chanthu opts as his guru. After watching the movie, everyone felt my decision to cast Raju in the role of Aringodar was spot on,” said ace director Hariharan.

Pavanayi, the professional killer from Nadodikkattu, will be the most popular character portrayed by Captain. “Angane Pavanayi Shavamayi,” is one of the most oft-repeated cinema dialogues in a Malayali’s life.

“Pavanayi is an evergreen character. While thinking of giving a different look to the character of detective Karamchand aka Karunan Chanthakkavala in CID Moosa (2003), we thought of roping in someone who was not into regular comedy movies. We thought of Pavanayi. Captain handled the role of Pavanayi at a time when he was busy with villain roles. When we were shooting CID Moosa, Captain was busy with character/serious roles in movies like ‘Valyettan’. However, we finalised him for the role of Detective Karunan in ‘CID Moosa’,” said director Johnny Antony. Even after doing a character role in Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, Capt Raju continued portraying villain roles.

Khalid in Vyooham (1990) and Krishna Das in Samrajyam (1990), Pathrose in Adwaitham (1992) were some of the noted villain characters portrayed by him during the early 90s.After Kabuliwalah (1994), he became more selective. After the death of his mother, Captain said he will not portray villain roles anymore.The role of Madassery Thampi in Puthukkottayile Puthumanavalan (1995) directed by Rafi-Mecartin was his first clear step towards character roles.

“He was very eager to portray different types of roles. Whenever he met us, he used to ask: ‘’Is there any chance for a 6-ft tall person who loves to do a comedy role in your films? After Puthukkottayile Puthumanavalan, he worked with us in China Town. At that time, he was not well. Even then, he joined the sets and said he did not want to lose an opportunity. That was his passion towards acting,” said director Rafi.

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan mourned the death of actor Captain Raju. In a statement, Chief Minister said Raju was an actor who had given new dimension to villain roles. Pinarayi said Captain Raju’s death has created a major void in the Malayalam movie industry. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala mourned the death of Captain Raju. He said Malayalam cinema has lost a great actor with the demise of Captain Raju. In his condolence message, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said Raju was a versatile actor who handled both villainous and comedic roles with equal ease. More than a good actor he was a good human being, Pillai said.