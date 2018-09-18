Kerala couple to donate an acre of land to help build homes for poor

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a humanitarian gesture, a Kallanode-based family has decided to donate an acre of land they own to help construct houses for 14 poor and homeless families.

Dr. V K Manoj, an orthopedic surgeon in Dubai and his wife Jayasree Sebastian, a teacher at St Mary's Higher Secondary school, Kallanode have decided to donate the plot on the banks of Kadantharapuzha at Chembanoda in Chakkittappara panchayat to 14 families in Maruthonkara and Chakkittappara grama panchayats, in memory of their grandfather Illickal Kunjousep, who was a known philanthropist.

The beneficiaries also include three students, two of whom were taught by Jayasree at St Mary's Higher Secondary school in Maruthonkara.

The couple say the decision was not taken in the wake of recent floods. "We have been thinking about this for a while. We were in the long- process of identifying eligible families. Our relatives, friends and panchayat officials helped us in the process during the last two years. These families do not own a house or possess a piece of land, nor do they get any benefits from the government," Jayasree said.

"When the idea struck us, we discussed it with our children who readily agreed to it, " said the teacher. The couple has three children Ashikh Kurian Manoj (Engineer in Dubai), Annu Manya Manoj (student at NIT-C), Aardra Rose Manoj (a class V student at Pazhassiraja Universal public school).

"We will try our best to help find sponsors to build houses for the families. Two of our friends have already expressed their willingness. Our idea is to construct environment- friendly houses which can withstand natural calamities, " she added.

The family will hand over all documents of the land to Minister for Labour and Excise T P Ramakrishnan at a function to be held at Peruvannamuzhi on September 24.