Home States Kerala

Kerala couple to donate an acre of land to help build homes for poor

Dr. V K Manoj, an orthopedic surgeon in Dubai and his wife Jayasree Sebastian, a teacher have decided to donate the plot to 14 families in Maruthonkara and Chakkittappara grama panchayats.

Published: 18th September 2018 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a humanitarian gesture, a Kallanode-based family has decided to donate an acre of land they own to help construct houses for 14 poor and homeless families.

Dr. V K Manoj, an orthopedic surgeon in Dubai and his wife Jayasree Sebastian, a teacher at St Mary's Higher Secondary school, Kallanode have decided to donate the plot on the banks of Kadantharapuzha at Chembanoda in Chakkittappara panchayat to 14 families in Maruthonkara and Chakkittappara grama panchayats, in memory of their grandfather Illickal Kunjousep, who was a known philanthropist.

The beneficiaries also include three students, two of whom were taught by Jayasree at St Mary's Higher Secondary school in Maruthonkara.

The couple say the decision was not taken in the wake of recent floods. "We have been thinking about this for a while. We were in the long- process of identifying eligible families. Our relatives, friends and panchayat officials helped us in the process during the last two years. These families do not own a house or possess a piece of land, nor do they get any benefits from the government," Jayasree said.

"When the idea struck us, we discussed it with our children who readily agreed to it, " said the teacher. The couple has three children Ashikh Kurian Manoj (Engineer in Dubai), Annu Manya Manoj (student at NIT-C), Aardra Rose Manoj (a class V student at Pazhassiraja Universal public school).

"We will try our best to help find sponsors to build houses for the families. Two of our friends have already expressed their willingness. Our idea is to construct environment- friendly houses which can withstand natural calamities, " she added.

The family will hand over all documents of the land to Minister for Labour and Excise T P Ramakrishnan at a function to be held at Peruvannamuzhi on September 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
land donated Kerala couple houses homeless

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju