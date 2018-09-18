Kerala floods one month after: Ernakulam gears up for brighter days

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The sounds associated with cleaning operations are slowly fading from the flood-affected corners of Ernakulam district. People are getting back on their feet and limping towards brighter days.

One indicator of life returning to normal is the closure of relief camps. Of the 970 camps begun in the district, only 11 remain open.“These are people who have nowhere to go,” said K Madhu, deputy collector. “Their houses have been damaged completely.”

Relief camps are currently open in Aluva (1), Paravur (7) and Kanayannur (3) taluks, with a total of 275 people staying in these camps, he said. The number of people who returned home from the camps is 12,664.“Of these 2,055 from Aluva, 8,493 are from Paravur and 2,116 from Kanayannur,” Madhu said.

The waste management process is also nearing completion. According to the district administration, transportation of non-biodegradable waste has started from 30 LSGIs. Around 3,424 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste was collected in the local bodies. 2,810 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste has been transported to Brahmapuram. Of this, 1,330 tonnes was transported by Clean Kerala Company and 1,480 by the LSGIs. The amount of non-biodegradable waste transported to KEIL is 180 tonnes. Meanwhile, segregation has already begun at Brahmapuram. Over 70,000 animal carcasses have been identified and buried scientifically. Of the 70,000 carcasses, 2,300 were of big animals while the rest comprised goats, chickens and others.

According to the deputy collector, around 2,220 houses were destroyed while 13,001 houses were damaged partially. “Around 89 per cent beneficiaries have been compensated in Ernakulam,” he said.