Home States Kerala

Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal's anticipatory bail hearing on Sep 25

Mulakkal has asked the court to see that he was not arrested till the anticipatory bail plea was disposed.

Published: 18th September 2018 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

By IANS

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear an anticipatory bail plea from Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, and posted the matter for hearing on September 25.

The court also asked the state government to file an affidavit.

The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar filed the petition earlier on Tuesday before Justice V. Raja Vijayaraghavan.

The bail plea came ahead of Mulakkal's appearance before a Kerala Police probe team on Wednesday.

Mulakkal has asked the court to see that he was not arrested till the anticipatory bail plea was disposed. He reiterated that the complaint against him was false, concocted and meant to harass him.

A Kerala nun has accused Mulakkal of repeatedly sexually abusing her between 2014 and 2016.

An FIR was registered against the bishop and a 114-page detailed statement was taken from the nun and other inmates of the convent.

Mulakkal was questioned by the police in August at his Jalandhar office.

Meanwhile, an indefinite protest against the bishop entered its 11th day on Tuesday.

"We have faith in the judiciary. Tomorrow the bishop has to appear before the police. We will wait for what happens," said one of the five porotesting nuns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala nun rape Franco Mulakkal Bishop rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju