Kerala nun rape case: Bishop moves High Court for anticipatory bail

The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar would be appearing before the police probe team on Wednesday.

Published: 18th September 2018 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

A group of priests started supporting the protest by Nuns at high Court Junction demanding the arrest of bishop Franco Mulakkal in Kochi

By IANS

KOCHI: Bishop Franco Mulakkal who has been named in a sexual abuse case by a nun, on Tuesday moved the Kerala High Court seeking an anticipatory bail.

The bail plea would be heard by Justice V. Raja Vijayaraghavan, later on, Tuesday. Franco has asked the court to see that he is not arrested until the anticipatory bail plea is finally disposed of. He said the complaint against him is false and a concocted one, meant to harass him.

A Kerala nun has accused Mulakkal of repeatedly sexually abusing her between 2014 and 2016. An FIR was registered against the bishop and a 114-page detailed statement was taken from the nun and other inmates of the convent. Franco was also questioned by the police in August at his Jalandhar office.

 

