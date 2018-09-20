Home States Kerala

Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran vows to focus on grassroots

Gearing up for the 2019 general election, the Congress high command wanted a clean leader not entangled in group politics to lead the party’s charge in the state.

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gearing up for the 2019 general election, the Congress high command wanted a clean leader not entangled in group politics to lead the party’s charge in the state. Mullappally Ramachandran’s initial response to ‘Express’ was that he would strive to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and fight against the CPM’s “misrule”.

The 73-year-old leader with a gentleman image has cordial relations with national leaders of rival parties. The seven-time MP and two-time Union minister’s biggest political victory was his triumph in 2009 against the CPM’s P Sathidevi from Vadakara Lok Sabha seat - the CPM stronghold from where he won again in 2014.

‘Express’ had earlier reported that Mullappally would be picked by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who wanted a man above group politics to lead the party in the state.Mullappally, who has no group affiliations, had conducted the party organisational election commendably as the chairman of the Congress’ central election authority.Mullappally’s political career is devoid of controversies or corruption allegations. Besides a clean image, he has the advantage of being from the Ezhava community.

He enjoyed the patronage of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and many believe Mullappally stood a chance of becoming the CM if not for the former’s untimely demise.The high command has taken care not to disturb caste equations while ensuring representation to all regions.

Mavelikkara MP Kodikunnil Suresh opined that the party has got a president from Malabar region after a long time.“Our first priority is to work for the success of UDF candidates from all LS seats and ensure Congress chief Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister,” he said. K Muraleedharan, who has been appointed as the state campaign committee chairman, said he will work along with Mullappally as a team ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

