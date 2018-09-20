Home States Kerala

Kerala nun rape case: Vatican temporarily relieves Bishop Franco Mulakkal of pastoral duty

It was after Kerala Police served notice to Bishop Franco to appear before the investigation team on September 19 that Franco wrote a letter to the Pope expressing his desire to step down temporarily.

Published: 20th September 2018 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bishop Franco Mulakkal comes out of the Tripunithura Crime Branch Office. (Photo | A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Accepting Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal's desire to step aside from the post in the wake of police probe into rape allegations against him, Vatican has temporarily relieved him of his pastoral responsibilities and appointed Agnelo Rufino Gracias, Titular Bishop of Molicunza and Auxiliary Bishop emeritus of Bombay as administrator of Jalandhar Diocese.

In a letter, Apostolic Nunciature in India said “The Holy Father has received the request of Rt. Rev. Bishop Franco Mulakkal to be temporarily relieved of his pastoral responsibilities in Diocese of Jullundur. Having considered all circumstances, the Holy Father has accepted this request of Bishop Mulakkal and has appointed the Ret Rev Agnelo Rufino Gracias, Titular Bishop of Molicunza and Auxiliary Bishop emeritus of Bombay as administrator of Jalandhar Diocese.”

It was after Kerala Police served notice to Bishop Franco to appear before the investigation team on September 19 in connection with the rape case that Franco wrote a letter to the Pope expressing his desire to step down from the post temporarily.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
kerala nun rape case Bishop Franco Mulakkal relieved pastoral duty Vatican

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina