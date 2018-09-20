Kerala nun rape case: Vatican temporarily relieves Bishop Franco Mulakkal of pastoral duty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Accepting Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal's desire to step aside from the post in the wake of police probe into rape allegations against him, Vatican has temporarily relieved him of his pastoral responsibilities and appointed Agnelo Rufino Gracias, Titular Bishop of Molicunza and Auxiliary Bishop emeritus of Bombay as administrator of Jalandhar Diocese.

In a letter, Apostolic Nunciature in India said “The Holy Father has received the request of Rt. Rev. Bishop Franco Mulakkal to be temporarily relieved of his pastoral responsibilities in Diocese of Jullundur. Having considered all circumstances, the Holy Father has accepted this request of Bishop Mulakkal and has appointed the Ret Rev Agnelo Rufino Gracias, Titular Bishop of Molicunza and Auxiliary Bishop emeritus of Bombay as administrator of Jalandhar Diocese.”

It was after Kerala Police served notice to Bishop Franco to appear before the investigation team on September 19 in connection with the rape case that Franco wrote a letter to the Pope expressing his desire to step down from the post temporarily.