Mata Amritanandamayi's 65th birthday celebrations on September 27

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The 65th birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi will be celebrated on Amritapuri campus of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham on September 27. Due to the recent floods in the state, the event will be low-profile, without a formal dignitary programme.

A statement from the Math said Mata Amritanandamayi would take part in special prayers for world peace on Amritapuri campus on her birthday.She would offer ‘seva’ and announce various charitable programmes of the Math.

For decades, Amma’s birthday has been a major annual event with several dignitaries visiting the Amritapuri campus. Devotees all over the world would visit to get darshan from Mata Amritanandamayi.

Last year, the Math had initiated various programmes, including construction of houses and toilets for economically-weaker sections in Kerala, a potable water project in Jammu and digital literacy for tribal people.