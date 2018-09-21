Alzheimer’s yet to get the priority it deserves in Kerala

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With over 2.2 lakh people suffering from dementia in the state of which 50 per cent are Alzheimer’s patients, the disease is yet to get the priority it deserves. While some used to attribute the gradual loss of memory to old age and hush it away, some used to hide it in shame as it was once thought of as a mental condition. Ardent work over the years has removed the stigma, but the state still has a long way to go in Alzheimer’s care. Alzheimer’s, a most common cause of dementia, is a degenerative disease of the brain.

“It is yet to get the priority because it has no cure and is essentially the curse in dementia and Alzheimer’s care in the state. Giving a better life and care to the patients can go a long way in helping them,” said T K Radhamonie, one of the founding members of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India.

Caretakers need help

When it comes to Alzheimer’s, the caretakers who have to watch their family member or friends go down in life and slowly lose memory will be going through a harrowing experience. Most of them end up with depression and emotional stress. Having no orientation or training to handle such situations and the trouble with clinically looking at the situation, understandably, are the reasons behind this.

A patient diagnosed with any form of dementia needs round-the-clock assistance and care from people with orientation and training to deal with it. Where the family itself steps in, things are more personal and can be stressful for the caregiver.

“Providing care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia can be both rewarding and challenging. In the early stages of dementia, a person may remain independent and need very little care. However, as the disease progresses, needs will intensify, eventually leading to round-the-clock assistance,” said Dr Sandheep Padamanabhan, neurologist, Aster Medcity.

“We are yet to reach there when it comes to Alzheimer’s care. The manifold impact of the disease is not looked into, which will help in raising the standard of health care and in providing proper assistance for the patient as well as the caretaker,” he said.

Smritipadham

The government of Kerala had introduced a project called ‘Smritipadham’. Launched by the Department of Social Justice along with the Social Security Mission in association with Alzheimer’s and Related disorders Society of India (ARDSI), it is an initiative on dementia where probably for the first time in any state, the government is roping in an NGO. It was started in 2015.

Following it, one modal centre which provides round-the-clock care for patients has been started at Edavanakkad. Also, a dementia day care centre was started in Guruvayur. The government has plans to start such model centres in all districts. However, solid plans are yet to be made.

“The expense is high and the need for caregivers is almost in a one-on-one ratio. Then there is all the food and other necessary supplies which will increase the expenses. Sadly, the priority it deserves is not felt even as the number increases. The theme of this year’s World Alzheimer’s Day itself is every three seconds someone in the world develops dementia, which goes to show the importance of more care centres and focussed work,” said Radhamonie.“The government should start continuous awareness programmes and all medical colleges should have memory clinics and detection centres as a first step,” he said.

In Kerala, ARDSI has six chapters working for dementia and its various forms. It also has care homes in T’Puram, Ernakulam, Kumbalangi, Kunnamkulam, Tripunithra and Kozhikode.