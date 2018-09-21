Benny Behanan will be new UDF convener, says Ramesh Chennithala

Home States Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader and UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala has said senior Congress leader Benny Behanan will be the new UDF convener. Behanan was posted after consultations with all the UDF coalition partners and after their clearance, he said, adding Behanan’s experience as KPCC general secretary and MLA will help him take the UDF forward with unity and cohesion.

Former speaker PP Thankachan who was the UDF convenor for the past 13 years has done a commendable job in the post and added that he has taken the coalition partners into confidence and the Congress and the UDF will always remember this with high regards, he said. AICC has appointed three working presidents in the state as throughout the country the party is having this formula, Chennithala said and added this will give more strength to the party. 

He further said all Congress workers will abide by the AICC decision.

All are of the belief that Mullappally Ramachandran as KPCC president will take forward all the leaders with unison, Ramesh said and added Mullappally has done a great service as party vice president when he was KPCC president.

He further said under the leadership of Mullappally the party will move forward with added vigour and in the next general elections he will strengthen the party. K Muraleedharan’s excellence and organisational capacity will take him forward as the publicity convenor, Chennithala said.

