Labour room companionship initiative underway in Kerala hospitals

The companionship initiative currently in place at the Punalur Government Taluk Hospital in Kollam in the public sector will now be extended to other major hospitals

Published: 21st September 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 02:19 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  If things pan out, hubbies will soon be in delivery rooms, providing strength and support to their wives – the expectant mothers. For the companionship initiative currently in place at the Punalur Government Taluk Hospital in Kollam in the public sector will now be extended to other major hospitals, including the Women and Children’s Hospital at Thycaud, Kollam Victoria Hospital and others. But first, some groundwork has to be done.

“Before implementing the programme, infrastructural changes will be initiated at the hospitals,” said Dr Usha Kumari S, Additional Director of Health Services(ADHS)-Family Welfare. “Labour rooms and maternity operation theatres in hospitals in the state are on the cusp of change as the process is on to implement the LaQshya Guidelines.

Once they get implemented, the quality of labour rooms will also improve,” Usha said. Dr R Shahirsha, the superintendent of Punalur Government Taluk Hospital, said the companionship programme was a success. It was found the initiative helped in creating a happy atmosphere at the delivery room.

“For women, delivery is a stressful affair. Due to the stress and tension, a majority of the mothers-to-be behave hysterically during delivery. To console them and to cheer them up, the presence of a companion, preferably their husband, is beneficial,” Shahirsha said. Though LaQshya Guidelines insist on women companionship, if hospitals can ensure privacy at the delivery room, then the husband is the best option, he said. 

‘Is it practical?’
While Dr Presannakumari B, president, Kerala Federation of Obstetrics and  Gynaecology, welcomed the initiative, she questioned the practicality of its implementation. “Yes, the initiative will prove helpful to women. But what about her privacy? The hospitals should ensure and protect the privacy of women in delivery rooms,” she said. 

