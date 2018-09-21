Lottery bumper prize winner to reconstruct house in Kerala

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: TB 128092. This is the lucky number that turned the world of Valsala Vijayan upside down. One month after she bought the Rs 250 lottery ticket on a whim, she is the Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper prize winner of Rs 10 crore.

First on the agenda for Valsala, whose house collapsed in the rain around five years ago, is to buy a new one. The Chittilappilly native has been living with her two sons, daughter-in-law and grandkids at a rented house in Adat.

“We want to have our own house. My son Vineesh became a father for the second time. We want to do the naming ceremony of the baby in our new house,” said Valsala. Valsala’s husband Vijayan was running a stationery shop, but died two years ago. Now, Vineesh runs the shop.Her daughter Vidhu is married. “Vipin, my second son, is yet to get married. As we are lucky to win the lottery, his marriage can be arranged in the new house,” she said.