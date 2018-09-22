Congress leader VM Sudheeran likely to join Congress Working Committee as ‘special invitee’

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and former PCC president VM Sudheeran is likely to be inducted into the Congress Working Committee as a special invitee.

AK Antony, who braved all odds to make his Man Friday Mullappally Ramachandran as KPCC chief, has again turned saviour for Sudheeran who is very close to the veteran leader. Antony is calling the shots by using his leverage with the high command and has already communicated to AICC president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on the necessity to include clean and efficient leaders in higher bodies, sources said.

Sudheeran had taken a strong stand against corruption in the party and had intervened in several policy decisions of the previous UDF government which antagonised Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.

With the induction of Rahul Gandhi as the AICC president, there were rumours that the grip of Antony in the party might wane and that a young leader promoted by Chandy and Ramesh will become the KPCC president. But it was Antony who had the last laugh.

Sudheeran’s entry to CWC is the other major political project which Antony has undertaken, a senior leader of the Congress party told Express. “Antony will somehow manage the posting of Sudheeran to the CWC and will sit quiet as if he didn’t know what has transpired,” he said.When contacted Sudheeran told Express, “I don’t have any idea. I’m not aware of the developments if there is any.”A K Antony was unavailable for comments.