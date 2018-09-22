Indian naval officer Abhilash Tomy’s Golden Globe Race ends; boat dismasted during storm

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indian naval officer Abhilash Tomy’s Golden Globe Race came to an unexpected end on Friday after the organisers reported that his yacht Thuriya had been dismasted in the Indian ocean. A Navy spokesman said his boat had been “dismasted due to bad weather” and that Tomy had hurt his back “terribly”.

Indian Naval Officer Commander

Abhilash Tomy | Express

Organisers, in a Facebook post, said the 39-year-old Keralite is unable to move after the mishap. Abhilash Tomy holds the record as the first Indian to complete a solo, unassisted, non-stop circumnavigation under sail, which he completed in 2013.

Reports said he had previously informed Race headquarters that he had been knocked down, which split Thuriya’s mizzen boom. He also lost his AIS antenna.

The prestigious Golden Globe Race was flagged off from Les Sables d’Olonne, France, on July 1. A total of 18 sailors were in the starting line up.

Commander Tomy was a special invitee at the race, which is being held to commemorate 50 years of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston successfully completing the solo, unassisted and non-stop circumnavigation in 312 days.Competitors in this race will have sailing conditions similar to 1968, without modern navigation aids.