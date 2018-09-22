Home States Kerala

Indian naval officer Abhilash Tomy’s Golden Globe Race ends; boat dismasted during storm

A Navy spokesman said his boat had been “dismasted due to bad weather” and that Tomy had hurt his back “terribly”.

Published: 22nd September 2018 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indian naval officer Abhilash Tomy’s Golden Globe Race came to an unexpected end on Friday after the organisers reported that his yacht Thuriya had been dismasted in the Indian ocean. A Navy spokesman said his boat had been “dismasted due to bad weather” and that Tomy had hurt his back “terribly”.

Indian Naval Officer Commander
Abhilash Tomy | Express

Organisers, in a Facebook post, said the 39-year-old Keralite is unable to move after the mishap. Abhilash Tomy holds the record as the first Indian to complete a solo, unassisted, non-stop circumnavigation under sail, which he completed in 2013.

Reports said he had previously informed Race headquarters that he had been knocked down, which split Thuriya’s mizzen boom. He also lost his AIS antenna.

The prestigious Golden Globe Race was flagged off from Les Sables d’Olonne, France, on July 1. A total of 18 sailors were in the starting line up.

Commander Tomy was a special invitee at the race, which is being held to commemorate 50 years of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston successfully completing the solo, unassisted and non-stop circumnavigation in 312 days.Competitors in this race will have sailing conditions similar to 1968, without modern navigation aids.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian naval officer Golden Globe Race

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash