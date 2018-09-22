Home States Kerala

Kerala floods one month after: Sports stars, teachers urge government to rethink excluding major sports events

The government decided to do away with 18 events, which it introduced this year, from the meet, to “cut short the expenses post floods.”

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s move to exclude major events from the state school sports meet has not gone down well with many people, including former sports icons from the state and physical education teachers. The dissenters have urged the government to reinstate the events so that budding athletes get a chance to compete in state and national level events.

The government decided to do away with 18 events, which it introduced this year, from the meet, to “cut short the expenses post floods.” As per the government’s decision, only athletic events will be held at the state-level, while the rest will be finished at the district level.  The excluded events include boxing, archery, shooting, netball, softball, power-lifting, rollerskating, throwball, baseball, tug-of-war, fencing and karate.

Sources said the decision will affect the prospects of nearly 700 students to compete in state and national level sports events.Former athletes P T Usha and Anju Bobby George are among those who have expressed apprehensions over the government decision saying it is “illogical.”

“The government should cut down on expenses by avoiding celebrations, not be cancelling events,” Anju told Express. “The sports events are important. Hundreds of students are practising for the newly-introduced events. Due to this decision, they will lose out on opportunities. Games are as important as studies. The government should rethink its decision,” said the Arjuna awardee.Usha said sports and games culture can be improved only from the school level.

“Students’ talent for sports can be recognised only from the school level. Then, they will become sports icons of the next generation. The cancellation cannot be justified,” the retired track and field athlete told Express.General Secretary of the  Departmental Physical Education Teachers Association A Musthafa termed the decision “unfortunate.”

“Students will lose a golden opportunity. Granted, the cancelled events were introduced this year. However, a loss is a loss. Several students who have been practising fencing, archery, boxing will be affected. It will affect their morale,” Musthafa said.The sports meet will be held at the University Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on October 26, 27 and 28.

Be a sport about it

Director of Public Instruction K V Mohankumar defended the government’s decision to cancel the 18 events, saying it was taken due to financial crunch. “We can’t afford 18 more events owing to additional expenses. So, the government directed to conduct the meet as per the manual last year. It also decided to organise the meet on our request. The dissent will only have a negative impact,” Mohankumar told Express.

