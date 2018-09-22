Home States Kerala

Kerala State AIDS Control Society urges government to frame rules for HIV and AIDS Act

It has also stressed the need to appoint an ombudsman for inquiring into the violations of the provisions of the Act.

Published: 22nd September 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the recent notification of HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017, by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS) has requested the state government to frame rules for the said Act.

It has also stressed the need to appoint an ombudsman for inquiring into the violations of the provisions of the Act.“A request has been submitted to the government for framing the rules and appointment of an ombudsman. With the Act getting notified, the rights of HIV/AIDS affected persons will now have legal binding,” said KSACS project director Dr R Ramesh. While saying the Act is meant to put an end to the discrimination being faced by HIV/AIDS affected persons, Ramesh added it also envisions informed consent for conducting an HIV test.

The Act that safeguards the rights of people living with HIV envisages legal accountability and calls for a formal mechanism for inquiring into complaints and redressing grievances. “The Act prohibits any discrimination against persons with HIV and AIDS. The discrimination the affected persons had to face in employment and educational establishments and others will now be addressed as they could raise the same with the ombudsman,” said Ramesh.

NGOs working among HIV-affected persons say the major takeaway of the Act will be the prohibition to undergo HIV testing as a pre-requisite for obtaining employment or accessing healthcare or education. The NGOs have also stressed the need for taking up awareness campaigns among the affected to sensitise them about the Act.

When asked, Ramesh said, “KSACS is already conducting awareness programmes among the affected. In the wake of the Act, we will strengthen it to make them aware of the Act and their rights.” In the backdrop of the Supreme Court verdict that has decriminalised gay sex, KSACS has decided to strengthen its intervention among high-risk groups, including sex workers, sexually active gay men and transgenders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala State AIDS Control Society

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash