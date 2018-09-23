Abhimanyu murder case: Charge sheet likely to submit on Monday

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After 84-days of the murder of SFI leader Abhimanyu M at Ernakulam Maharajas College, the special investigation team is slated to submit the first set of charge sheet on Monday.

According to the officers, the over 1500 pages charge sheet will be submitted in the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II.

It has named sixteen persons- including Campus Front of India State secretary Muhammed Rifa, Saneesh, who had led the four-member gang from Palluruthy and Muhammed JI, a student of Maharaja’s College, who were directly involved in the killing.

The supplementary charge sheet against the absconding accused will be filed once they land in police custody.

The special investigation team has so far arrested 19 persons in connection with the case. It recently issued lookout notices for eight persons who are yet to be arrested in the case.

According to the officers, of the total 30 persons wanted in connection with the case, 16 were directly involved in the killing while the remaining are accused of involving in criminal conspiracy and harbouring the accused. Abhimanyu M, a degree student of Ernakulam Maharaja’s College, was stabbed to death during a clash on the college campus on July 2.

As per the case, a 16-member gang who were activists of Campus Front of India, SDPI and Popular Front of India unlawfully assembled with deadly weapons behind the college campus with the intention to do away with their rival student organization leaders of SFI and attacked them with deadly weapons as conspired earlier.

The case was registered at the Ernakulam Central Police Station under sections 142, 148, 323, 324, 307, 302 read with 149 of IPC.

During the investigation, the SIT had found that the conspiracy to kill the SFI activist was hatched during a meeting at the Cochin Hostel- a hostel run by the Popular font of India activists in the city.