Home States Kerala

Abhimanyu murder case: Charge sheet likely to submit on Monday

The special investigation team has so far arrested 19 persons in connection with the case. It recently issued lookout notices for eight persons who are yet to be arrested in the case.

Published: 23rd September 2018 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Slain Maharajas College SFI leader Abhimanyu. | (File | EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: After 84-days of the murder of SFI leader Abhimanyu M at Ernakulam Maharajas College, the special investigation team is slated to submit the first set of charge sheet on Monday.

According to the officers, the over 1500 pages charge sheet will be submitted in the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II.

It has named sixteen persons- including Campus Front of India State secretary Muhammed Rifa, Saneesh, who had led the four-member gang from Palluruthy and Muhammed JI, a student of Maharaja’s College, who were directly involved in the killing.

The supplementary charge sheet against the absconding accused will be filed once they land in police custody.

The special investigation team has so far arrested 19 persons in connection with the case. It recently issued lookout notices for eight persons who are yet to be arrested in the case.

According to the officers, of the total 30 persons wanted in connection with the case, 16 were directly involved in the killing while the remaining are accused of involving in criminal conspiracy and harbouring the accused. Abhimanyu M, a degree student of Ernakulam Maharaja’s College, was stabbed to death during a clash on the college campus on July 2.

As per the case, a 16-member gang who were activists of Campus Front of India, SDPI and Popular Front of India unlawfully assembled with deadly weapons behind the college campus with the intention to do away with their rival student organization leaders of SFI and attacked them with deadly weapons as conspired earlier.

The case was registered at the Ernakulam Central Police Station under sections 142, 148, 323, 324, 307, 302 read with 149 of IPC.

During the investigation, the SIT had found that the conspiracy to kill the SFI activist was hatched during a meeting at the Cochin Hostel- a hostel run by the Popular font of India activists in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Popular font of India Abhimanyu murder Sfi leader stabbed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi lost his balance due to elections, says MJ Akbar
Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law 
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival