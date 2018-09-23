Former New Indian Express scribe MS Rajan passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MS Rajan, 61, former News Editor of The New Indian Express, passed away here on Saturday. The late Shankunni Menon is his father. Rajan is survived by mother Malathy Amma, wife Mini, son Rithesh Menon (Dubai) and daughter Radhika Menon. Kalyani is his daughter-in-law.

Rajan was admitted to a hospital here after being infected with pneumonia. His body was kept at his residence in Elamakkara before being taken to his native Valachira, Thrissur, by 10 am. Cremation was held at Shanthi Ghat in the evening. Rajan, who began his career at The Indian Express in 1981, retired as News Editor in 2016 from Kochi.