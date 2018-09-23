Home States Kerala

Government to recruit 200 fishermen into police force in Kerala

Published: 23rd September 2018

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The state government will appoint 200 people from the fishermen community to the police force on a temporary basis, Labour Minister TP Ramakrishnan said here on Saturday.

He was speaking at a function held here to felicitate the children of fishermen who achieved meritorious victory in their examination. He said, the government will give rescue mission training to the fishermen community.

Those who were excluded from the list of fishermen who participated in the rescue and relief operations in the mid-August flood will be included in the list prepared by the Matsyafed, he said. “The government has succeeded in ensuring social security of all labourers in the state. Compared to other states the labourers get the highest minimum wage in Kerala,” he said.

At the function, Ramakrishnan distributed awards to 176 students from five districts.A financial aid of Rs 151.50 lakh for 748 women was distributed as part of micro-finance project.M K Muneer MLA presided over the function.

A Pradeepkumar MLA, district panchayat president Babu Parassery, fisheries deputy director Mariam Haseena, corporation education standing committee chairman K Radhakrishnan, and Matsyafed chairman P P Chitharenjan attended the function.

